Peter White Public Library offering virtual informational interview series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While in person programs at the Peter White Public Library are suspended due to COVID-19, and the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, the Peter White Public Library is offering virtual programs, such as weekly meditation, an Alzheimer’s awareness program and a new informational interview series called: “PWPL Presents Community Conversations”. Topics include the City of Marquette’s response to COVID-19, how some doctors are moving to telehealth for routine checkups, and the state of our local economy. “PWPL Presents Community Conversations” is available every Tuesday at 9:00 am on the libraries website and social media channel. The conversations are pre-recorded.

This Tuesday, April 28, the library will share two Community Conversation programs Dr. Jennifer Dehlin from Singletrack Health will share how her office converted to Telehealth in early March, keeping her staff safe and employed, while caring for all her patients. Amy Clickner from the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) answers questions about the local economy, how the LSCP helping members during the Governor’s mandated state shutdown and her views on economic recovery.

More information about “PWPL Presents Community Conversations” can be found on the PWPL website, www.pwpl.info.