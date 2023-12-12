DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The recall petition against the third and final candidate on the chopping block in Delta County has been validated. Hopeful challengers in District 5 have until Dec. 21 to file as a candidate against Robert Petersen in the May recall election.

Recall efforts against both commissioners David Moyle and Bob Barron moved forward in recent weeks with both facing only one challenger each. Kelli van Ginhoven and Myra Croasdell are members of Delta County Citizens for Ethical Leadership, a group opposed to the three commissioners after the firing of a county employee and what they call unethical behavior.

Residents in Delta County’s District 5 (Wells Township and Escanaba Precinct 4) have until 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 21 to file as a candidate with the Delta County clerk. You can reach the clerk’s office for more details at (906) 789-5100.