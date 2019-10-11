PFAS found at Manistique landfill was lower than state levels

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) confirmed groundwater testing which they requested at the Manistique municipal landfill detected levels of a PFAS compound known as PFOA at 14 parts per trillion. It is below the state standard of 70 parts per trillion.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large group of man-made chemicals that include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). PFAS have been used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. These chemicals are persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. In recent years, experts have become increasingly concerned by the potential effects of high concentrations of PFAS on human health. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

EGLE requested the testing as a part of its state-wide landfill testing initiative.

Scott Dean with EGLE’s public information office said, “Although this doesn’t represent an exceedance of current state standards, EGLE is looking at additional sampling of wells around the landfill to gather more data.”

Dean addressed public safety concerns. He said, “It’s also worth noting that EGLE tested the public water and tribal water systems in Schoolcraft County and the City of Manistique in 2018 and found no detections of PFOA or PFOS.”

In the minutes from Manistique City Council’s September 24th meeting, we learned Coleman Engineering is responsible for monitoring and reporting requirements on the landfill. As of the 24th, testing for PFAS were listed as, “status quo.” Minutes from City Council’s October meeting were not available as of Friday to provide an updated presentation.

You can learn more about PFAS and what Michigan is doing about it, here.