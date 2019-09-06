Phone scammers looking for money, personal information

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan State Police Calumet Post wants to remind the public to not provide any banking or personal information to anyone if you receive a call from an unknown number or person claiming to be a relative.

According to the MSP Calumet Post, numerous reports have been made that they have received calls from subjects claiming to be a relative that cannot speak clearly because of a crash or other circumstance. These ‘relatives’ claim to be in jail and in need of money to be released.

The post has also received numerous complaints from citizens who advised that they are receiving calls from subjects claiming to be an agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The agent requests personal information or for verification of personal information due to possible fraudulent activity.

If you receive one of these calls, do not provide the caller with any money or information.

For additional information contact the Calumet Post at (906)337-5145.