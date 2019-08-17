Photo mosaic wall at U.P. State Fair raises awareness for wildlife conservation

ESCANABA — The U.P. State Fair continues this weekend and those who go to the fair Friday and Saturday could be a part of Michigan history.

The U.P. State Fair and the Michigan Wildlife Council have teamed up to make a one of a kind traveling photo mosaic that will bring awareness to the importance of wildlife conservation.

Sheila Krueger, Associate Director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce says, ” It’s great to see so much effort put into restoring our Great Lakes and our fishery, which is very important for tourism and economic development across the state.”

All fair attendees, ranging from all ages are invited to pose for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

” We are so excited to have our fair-goers come to the booth, get their picture taken, get a beautiful keepsake and be part of history on this beautiful mosaic, ” continues Krueger.

Participants will have photos taken that print their facial image as a sticker, they can then place their photo sticker on the mosaic board.

Carole Tuckey, production manager with the Michigan Wildlife Council says, ” Personally, I love the fact that I can have this picture of me, and I can take my kids from years now and go and see it in the history museums where these mosaics will be stored when they are all finished.”

Each picture has its own story, and each picture makes up an even bigger picture.