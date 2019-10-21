Pickford teen identified as victim in deadly crash

Breaking News
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa Count Sheriff’s Department said 18-year-old Joshua Goodell of the Pickford area was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash on M-48. Deputies say Goodell who was driving the car at the time of the crash, passed away from his injuries on Monday.

The crash happened along M-48 near Hanna Road just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators say they believe speed was a factor in this crash. They say the vehicle left the road and hit a culvert, sending the car more than 40 yards through the air. As the vehicle came to a stop, investigators say Goodell was trapped inside.

