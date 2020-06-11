Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to reopen several campgrounds beginning June 12

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is reopening drive-in campsites and backcountry camping.

Several campgrounds will be open for camping beginning on Friday, June 12. All campgrounds in the park will be open by June 20.

“Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore remains open to the public and we are very happy to announce campsites and backcountry camping will be available beginning this week. Our staff has done a phenomenal job opening this incredible park and we are happy to be welcoming campers back,” said park superintendent David Horne.

Reservations are required for all camping and are made through www.recreation.gov.

With public health in mind, visitor centers and the Au Sable lighthouse remain closed; however, visitor services are being provided by information boards and by phone. Visitors centers will open as COVID-19 restrictions are further relaxed.

The park concession boat tours, Pictured Rocks Cruises, will resume operations on June 15, 2020 and many local businesses have already begun operating in the park. Please visit https://www.nps.gov/piro/planyourvisit/kayaking-other-guided-tours.htm for a complete listing of authorized businesses utilizing the park.

Park staff are encouraging all park visitors to be conscious of current state and local guidelines regarding social distancing and face masks and be considerate of others. When recreating, the public should follow local area health guidance, practice Leave No Trace principles, and avoid crowding when possible.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis. As staff is being onboarded and COVID-19 prevention mitigations are being implemented, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is continuing to implement its phased plan to increase public access to the park.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The park will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/piroand Facebook. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.