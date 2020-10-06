Pinwheels in the park raising domestic violence awareness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center of Marquette and Alger Counties is raising awareness for domestic violence at Harlow Park this month.

The pinwheels are there to draw attention and bring awareness to domestic violence according to Michelle Fortunato, domestic violence program coordinator for the Women’s Center.

“We thought this is the perfect place and opportunity to bring the community down stroll by, look at some statistics and just bring awareness to that issue”

In addition to the pinwheels, there are several signs that give facts about domestic violence. Fortunato says they want to share the information because it helps people relate to the issue.

“One in three families being affected, one in six women, I think just knowing the numbers people seem to relate more to those statistics”

Thursday, October 22 is national purple Thursday, Fortunato says if you wear purple to send them a picture for their website. They will also be having an event at Pak Ratz in Marquette on Wednesday, October 14. An informational table will be set up with an advocate from Harbor House from 12:00 – 3:00.

Other events include a Virtual 5K and an open house at their new office space in Gwinn. For more information on when and where those events are, you can visit The Women’s Center on Facebook.

Latest News