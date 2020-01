MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Pizza Hut on US-41 in Marquette is closing temporarily.

Its last day open for business is Sunday.

According to a press release, the hope is to reopen the restaurant at another location in the city no later than the end of this year.

The decision to relocate the restaurant is due to the positive changing landscape of Marquette and how the company can best serve its customers.