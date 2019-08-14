Pizza party raises more than $15,000

MICHIGAN — The roughly 560 people who attended the Michigan Education Trust’s eighth annual Pizza Party on the Michigan State Capitol Lawn got their fill of pizza and helped fill the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which awards scholarships to students enrolled in Michigan college and universities who have experienced foster care.

The $15,773 raised at the Thursday, Aug. 8, Pizza Party will help make the dream of a college education a reality for students who otherwise might lack resources to pursue higher education when they age out of the foster care system. This total eclipsed the $5,338 raised during last year’s event.

For a minimum donation of $5, attendees received pop and pizza provided by Hungry Howie’s and cookies.

In addition, 78 pillows were collected during the Pizza Party for The Pillow Effect, a Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative (MYOI) project. The MYOI – a partnership involving the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Jim Casey Youth Opportunities Initiative and other local partners – aims to ensure successful outcomes for young adults as they transition out of foster care.

Because children entering foster care often don’t have their essential personal items with them, The Pillow Effect provides pillows to foster care youth in Berrien, Calhoun, Clinton/Eaton, Ingham, Ionia/Montcalm, Jackson, Livingston and Macomb counties.

Financial donations also were welcome and $155 was collected Thursday.

The Pizza Party was sponsored by Hungry Howie’s, Dewpoint, LAFCU, Independent Bank, Michigan Lottery and MSU Federal Credit Union.