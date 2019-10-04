Plaidurday is taking over the U.P.

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — Today is for all you people out there who love flannel.

Plaid may always be in fashion, but today we celebrate it.

This is the ninth annual ‘Plaidurday,’ a U.P. tradition that celebrates all things flannel.

” It’s been going on for a few years and it’s gaining momentum like crazy. But, I think it’s less about the Plaidurday and more about what the plaid means, which is Yoopers uniting, ” says Keith Dickson, General Manager at Getz’s Department Store.

Plaidurday always falls on the first Friday of October and was pushed in the U.P. in 2011 by a Marquette based business owner, Bugsy Sailor.

” I give credit to the U.P. Supply Company and Bugsy for really pushing it, but it’s taken on a life of its own and it’s really become an amazing event we can all rally behind, ” continues Dickson.

Dickson tells me Plaidurday is huge part of the community.

” Whether your Marquette, whether your St. Ignace, Escanaba, whether you live up here or whether you’re just traveling up here. I mean the U.P. is kind of a way of life, and I think Plaidurday, is another one of those days that kinda explains that way of life, ” says Dickson.

Getz’s clothing store is celebrating Plaidurday with a sale.

” We’re running some great discount and sales this weekend, we got 20% off with a few exclusions see the store for full details, but 20% off storewide, in honor of Plaidurday and family weekend, ” says Dickson.

You can also celebrate Plaidurday tonight until 10 p.m. at Upper Hand Brewery with food, beer, music and a group photo at 8 p.m.