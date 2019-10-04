Plaidurday is taking over the U.P.

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — Today is for all you people out there who love flannel.

Plaid may always be in fashion, but today we celebrate it.

This is the ninth annual ‘Plaidurday,’ a U.P. tradition that celebrates all things flannel.

” It’s been going on for a few years and it’s gaining momentum like crazy. But, I think it’s less about the Plaidurday and more about what the plaid means, which is Yoopers uniting, ” says Keith Dickson, General Manager at Getz’s Department Store.

Plaidurday always falls on the first Friday of October and was pushed in the U.P. in 2011 by a Marquette based business owner, Bugsy Sailor.

” I give credit to the U.P. Supply Company and Bugsy for really pushing it, but it’s taken on a life of its own and it’s really become an amazing event we can all rally behind, ” continues Dickson.

Dickson tells me Plaidurday is huge part of the community.

” Whether your Marquette, whether your St. Ignace, Escanaba, whether you live up here or whether you’re just traveling up here. I mean the U.P. is kind of a way of life, and I think Plaidurday, is another one of those days that kinda explains that way of life, ” says Dickson.

Getz’s clothing store is celebrating Plaidurday with a sale.

” We’re running some great discount and sales this weekend, we got 20% off with a few exclusions see the store for full details, but 20% off storewide, in honor of Plaidurday and family weekend, ” says Dickson.

You can also celebrate Plaidurday tonight until 10 p.m. at Upper Hand Brewery with food, beer, music and a group photo at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Hero Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero Program"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/4/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/4/2019"

Plaidurday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plaidurday"

Whitefish Township Schools addresses funding cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whitefish Township Schools addresses funding cuts"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - Jail Body Scanner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - Jail Body Scanner"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - Youth Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - Youth Academy"