MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The US has some pretty obscure holidays. And right between National noodle day and National Fluffernutter Day lies Plaiderday. The brainchild of Marquette entrepreneur Justin “Bugsy” Sailor came to be, because his co-workers thought his plaid plenty wardrobe was a bit much.

“I mean it all started in jest you know a friend in Lansing told me I wore too much plaid and that it was taking away from my potential in life and I told them I’m going to wear more and create a holiday after it so it was really started in jest and it’s grown since then a lot. Thanks to social media and people just wanting to participate in something easy and fun” Sailor said

The highlight of Plaiderday is the group photo…held in Marquette and in Ironwood, home of plaid purveyor, Stormy Krommer. The gatherings attract hundreds of Plaid Clad citizens, and after a 2 year Covid related hiatus, those glad to wear plaid gathered once more on the steps of the Marquette County Courthouse, “We are social beings. It’s part of our DNA. We need that in our lives. So things like this are vital for the community.” Sailor said.

There was traditional black and red buffalo plaid, doggie plaid, Dad plaid, baby plaid, plaid flags and and even plaid kilts…There was plenty of plaid.

Cherryl Maddox Smith of Marquette attended with her husband.

“Yeah, I think I think the plan is brought out the happy and all of us yes, very fun.”

After a couple of years dealing with the isolation of Covid, these folks were happy to get out and celebrate being together. and being a part of the biggest plaid portrait yet.

And remember….The higher the lattitude the greater the plaid-itude.

In Marquette, John Truitt, local 3 news.