MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A plane crash-landed in Marquette County.

Two people were on board and they were not injured.

According to an investigator on the scene, a man and his son were in the plane when it malfunctioned in the air.

The plane crashed onto County Road 545 South just a few miles east of the Sawyer International Airport.



The Michigan State Police and the FAA are investigating the crash.