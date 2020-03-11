Polar Plunges still on target to make a big splash

Local 3 takes the Polar Plunge_91804996

MARQUETEE, Mich. (WJMN) The final three Polar Plunges of the season scheduled for March 14 in Sault Ste. Marie, Manistee and Marquette are still going to continue as planned.

According to Special Olympics Michigan all sport training and competition activities involving SOMI athletes through March 31 have been suspended.

According to SOMI, “This decision does not affect the remaining Polar Plunges as fundraising events that do not include Special Olympics athletes may still proceed as planned.”

The 2020 Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, March 14 at The Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Registration takes place from 9-10:30 am. Plunging begins at 10:30 with the After Splash Bash immediately following.

Plungers are asked to raise funds and plunge into a swimming pool outside The Up North Lodge. The money will help athletes with things like attending competitions, travel, uniforms, etc,

For more information and to register visit https://www.classy.org/event/marquette-polar-plunge/e253921 .


