Police Chase: Officers try to force suspect off the road from Mackinac County, across the bridge and into the Lower Peninsula

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence. It was reported that a male suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle and had taken a child with him.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling east on US-2 near Hog Island Road. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect failed to pull over. They pursued the vehicle with speeds reaching 70 MPH. As the pursuit reached the St. Ignace area, five other law enforcement agencies assisted.

The suspect entered the on ramp to I-75 southbound heading towards the Mackinac Bridge. While the suspect was on the on-ramp, police deployed spike strips which successfully deflated both passenger side tires. The suspect continued south and drove through a toll plaza, crashing through a toll gate.

While on the Mackinac Bridge, the suspect struck several construction pylons.

After crossing the Mackinac Bridge, the vehicle exited onto M-31 continuing south. Officers attempted to box the vehicle in to prevent it from hitting oncoming traffic. While doing so the suspect struck a patrol vehicle causing damage to it. A second attempt to box the vehicle in was attempted and the suspect tried to maneuver out of it and lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch. The suspect’s vehicle struck an embankment causing it to roll onto its roof.

Police approached the vehicle and were able to rescue the child from it. The child had minor injuries and was sent to the hospital by EMS.

The suspect failed to comply with officer’s orders to come out of the vehicle. Officers were able to take him into custody after a taser was deployed. The suspect was treated on the scene and also taken to the hospital for evaluation. He is lodged at the Mackinac County Jail without incident on multiple charges. It is believed the suspect was under the influence of drugs.

No names are being released at this time.