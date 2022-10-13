WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin police department issued a public apology to its community after not activating its tornado sirens.

The Whitewater Police Department posted on its Facebook page after multiple residents reportedly asked questions about the tornado siren. The department said it is responsible for activating the sirens manually.

The post then goes into how the incident is under review.

We are in the process of reviewing this, but simply put, the sirens should have been activated today. We will be addressing the issue by ensuring our policy is updated to more clearly indicate when the sirens need to be activated to reduce any ambiguity. Whitewhater Police Department

The department also said that the safety of everyone in the community is its number one priority. In the post, Police Chief Dan Meyer apologized for any confusion or fear that the incident may have caused.

No additional information was provided.