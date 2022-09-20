An alligator swims along the shoreline of a canal at Holiday Park, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park.

The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) provided assistance, but an alligator was not found. DNR officials reportedly said the alligator, if there is one, could be a Black Caiman Alligator.

It was also mentioned that the alligator may have been raised domestically and then set free by its owner. Officials are asking anyone who sees the reptile to get a photo of it.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.