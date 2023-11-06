SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Alligators are native to the southern portion of the United States, which has officials questioning how one ended up on a beach in Wisconsin.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, officers took a report of an alligator on Lake Michigan Beach in Grant Park.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) was also called to the scene to assist in taking the alligator into custody safely.

Alligator found on the beach of Grant Park in South Milwaukee. (South Milwaukee Police Department)

Officer Lewison with the South Milwaukee Police Department was able to locate and take the alligator into custody safely. The gator is now in the hands of MADACC.

It’s been quite the last few months for Wisconsin’s lakeshore, as just two months ago in September, five flamingos showed up at a Port Washington beach.

Additionally in August, an ultra-rare Roseate Spoonbill was spotted in Green Bay for the first time in 178 years.