GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Green Bay’s east side where a suspect allegedly fired at a store clerk.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on October 3 a suspect went into a Mobil Gas Station and tried to rob it. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m.

The suspect allegedly shot at the store clerk while customers were inside. There were no injuries reported. Police say the suspect came inside the store, demanded money, and fired a handgun.

The suspect is believed to be a White or Hispanic man and was wearing all black. The gas station was on University Avenue.

There was no cash or merchandise stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200.