Police investigate ATV crash in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN)- Police and fire crews were dispatched to an ATV (4-Wheeler) traffic crash that happened near the intersection of South Foster and West “E” Street aroun 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24.

The ATV had two men in their 30’s riding on it at the time of the crash.

The traffic crash was caused when a snowplow attached to the ATV made contact with the pavement, this caused the ATV to flip forward throwing both occupants headfirst onto the pavement.

Both men who were not wearing helmets were transported to Dickinson County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this traffic crash. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at (906) 774-1234.

