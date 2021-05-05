Police investigate church fire in Bay Mills Township

BAY MILLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The St. Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills Township is considered a ‘total loss’ after catching fire on the early morning of May 5.

The was reported to Chippewa County Central Dispatch around 1:30 a.m. Fire departments from Bay Mills Township, Superior Township, and Dafter Township responded to the scene. Bay Mills Emergency Connection ambulance and the US Border Patrol also assisted.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bay Mills Police Department, and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall has been contacted and will assist in the investigation.

Community members are being asked to remain clear of the scene. The current church, which opened in December 1967, has been deemed a total loss. Prior to that, the original church, which opened in December 1966, was lost to fire. More information will be released once the investigation is complete.