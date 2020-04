IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department is investigating damage that was done to at least 32 headstones at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park.

The damage happened Sunday night (4/5) and was caused by the headstones being kicked over.

Thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the headstones.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Iron Mountain Police Department at (906) 774-1234.