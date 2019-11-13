Live Now
Police investigating breaking and entering at Aspirus Houghton Clinic

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN)- The Houghton Police Department reports that they are investigating a breaking and entering incident at Aspirus Houghton Clinic.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. yesterday, November 12. Officers were dispatched for an alarm coming from the clinic located on Cedar Street in Houghton. When officers arrived, they noticed a broken window on the south east corner of the building.

It was later discovered that the suspect fled the building before officers arrived.

Aspirus’ video surveillance system shows a male suspect captured on camera.

Anyone with information is asked tho contact the Houghton Police Department at (906) 482-2121.

