MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – NOTE: This story’s original headline stated that police are investigating a kayaking drowning in Marquette’s Lower Harbor. Police have not confirmed that the man drowned, but only that his body was recovered in the water at Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating after a man died at Marquette’s Lower Harbor on Sunday night.

According to MSP, troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post were dispatched to a missing person complaint at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

While investigating the report, police learned that the person was believed to have gone kayaking at the Lower Harbor in Marquette.

MSP troopers, along with the United States Coast Guard and Marquette Police Department, discovered an unoccupied kayak that had washed ashore over the course of the search.

Police later discovered the body of a man located near the kayak.

Positive identification of the body is still pending, but police say the man was in his early 30’s.

No foul play is suspected at this time.