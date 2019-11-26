Police look for answers regarding similar thefts in Calumet area

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public about recent thefts in Calumet area.

On November 2, a 1970’s era Suzuki moped was stolen from a yard on Allouez Street in Florida locatior. The moped has a square headlight, chrome handlebars and black duct tape on the seat.

On November 12, a youth “Spiderman” 125cc 4-wheeler was taken from a residence on 3rd Street in Kearsarge.

On November 17, a 50cc Yamaha dirt bike, blue with white trim, was taken from behind Luigi’s Bar in Calumet.

Anyone with information on these similar thefts is asked to contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.