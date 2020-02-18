Police: Man, 62, froze to death inside his mid-Michigan home

Closings
FREELAND, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man found dead last week inside his mid-Michigan home froze to death inside the unheated mobile home. Police said Monday that 62-year-old Arnoul Jaros was emaciated but his cause of death was determined to be accidental hypothermia.

Police said officers and firefighters found Jaros’ body “in a frozen state” when they forced their way into his home Feb. 15 after relatives asked police to conduct a welfare check at his home in Freeland, located in western Saginaw County. The Bay City Times reports that police say the house had no electricity and the temperature was at 25 degrees.

