SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) — Police in the Eastern U.P. are raising awareness of the possibility of other victims across the country after investigating the sexual assault of a child.

Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department say Joshua James Harmon had traveled through at least 40 states before his arrest in Michigan. Police say he made his way on foot or bike, and was often seen with a yellow Labrador dog.

Police ask that anyone with knowledge of this or any other crime involving Harmon to call the department at (906) 632-5744 or Detective Kristin Autore at (906) 632-5751.

Harmon was arrested Aug. 27 and is currently held on charges of Criminal Sexual Contact 1st Degree – Penetration and Criminal Sexual Contact 2nd Degree – Forcible contact.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest information right here.