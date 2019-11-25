Police: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at deputies

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Western Michigan man has died after he pointed his gun at officers and one fired back in response.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies say they were called early Sunday to a home in Gaines Township near Grand Rapids for a domestic disturbance.

A man met them at the door with a gun, leading to the shooting.

Officials say several deputies were hurt during the fight but are expected to be okay.

Since it was an officer-involved shooting, the nearby Wyoming Police Department is handling the investigation.

