Police need help finding missing boy

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Escanaba Department of Public Safety needs help finding a missing boy.

11-year-old Jake Messenger was last seen leaving Escanaba Upper Elementary School in the 1500 Block of Ludington Street at 11:03 this morning.

He is described as between 4 feet 3 inches to 4 ft 6 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, with dark, blonde, shaggy hair about 2 to 3 inches in length. He also has blue eyes.

The boy was wearing blue jeans and a gray long sleeve shirt with some blue on it.

Contact the Escanaba Department of Public Safety with any information at (906) 786-5911.

