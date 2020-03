ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – In statement from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, they are asking for the public’s help in finding Nathan Larson.

Larson was last seen on Wednesday, March 11th around 3:00 a.m. near Woodland Estates on 1600 S 30th Street.

If you know where Mr. Larson is or have any information, please call the public safety office at 906-786-5911.