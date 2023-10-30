REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — There is no search for a man after a truck was found in the water off a road near Republic over the weekend.



Local 3 reached out to the Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office after a photo was posted to Facebook showing a truck half-submerged in water Saturday morning. The photo’s caption read, “the owner say his friend was driving this truck last night. As of 45 minutes ago friend can not be located.”

All agencies said they had no report of a missing person over the weekend from that area, and no ongoing search. The photo shows what looks like the hood and brush guard of a police cruiser, which a spokesperson for MSP said it does not look like an MSP patrol car, but could likely be from another agency.

The same photo was found in another Facebook group. In the comments of that post, a photo of the truck being pulled out of the water by wreckers was posted Saturday evening. A representative from that tow company said a Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputy had responded, and that the vehicle had been returned to the owner. The representative also gave Local 3 the name of the responding deputy.

Local 3 reached back out to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, who said because a press release was not made by that officer, they had no information to provide.