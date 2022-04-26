ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police confirmed for us that there was what they are calling, an ‘isolated incident’ at Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming on Tuesday afternoon.

Our news crews observed a police presence outside of Aspen Ridge when they arrived just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agency vehicles were observed at the school.

Michigan State Police officials say they will be providing updates as to what occured. They will also share the information on their Twitter page.

Our crew at the scene is also working to learn more details as to why authorities responded to the area.

WJMN Local 3 News will update this story as details are confirmed.