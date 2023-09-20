The woman was lifted from the outhouse toilet by first responders using a strap. (Photo/MSP).

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How far would you go to retrieve a fancy watch?

On Tuesday, a woman was heard yelling for help inside an outhouse toilet at the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County near Gaylord, according to Michigan State Police.

She told first responders that she dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet, lowered herself into the toilet to get it back, but was unable to get out.

First responders work to lift the woman stuck inside the outhouse toilet. (Photo/Michigan State Police).

Conservation officers removed the toilet and used a strap to hoist the woman to safety.

MSP reminds people that it is not safe to venture into an outhouse toilet to search for a lost item. Serious injury may occur.