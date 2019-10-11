Police respond to three-vehicle crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — There was a three-vehicle crash on US-41 near Broemer Road in Portage Township.

It happened this morning around 10:30. The Michigan State Police-Calumet Post responded to the incident.

A 20-year-old from the Lake Linden was driving north and slowing to turn left. He was hit from behind by a 19-year-old from Munising.

The woman’s vehicle then collided with a vehicle going south driven by a 68- year-old man from Houghton.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to U. P. Health System-Portage.

The Michigan State Police would like to remind people to remain attentive while driving and to allow for a greater stopping distance as the inclement weather approaches during fall and winter seasons.

The Michigan State Police was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, Houghton Police Department, Hancock Police, and Michigan Tech Public Safety.