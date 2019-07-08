Police search for Marinette County armed robbery suspect

PEMBINE, WI– The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a white man who is suspected of an armed bank robbery in Pembine that happened today, July 8 around 1:20 p.m.

The man is described as 6’2″ to 6’5″, thin to medium build, unknown age at this moment, last seen wearing light blue jeans, brown/tan colored shoes, dark colored sweatshirt or jacket, dark gloves and his head was covered with a full-faced mask.

The vehicle the man had is being described as a mid to late model GMC 4 door, mid-size SUV, darker color, possibly an Acadia, silver colored 5 spoke wheels.

The subject is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the subject, contact Marinette County Dispatch at (715) 732-7627.