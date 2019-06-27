Police searching for man in connection to Landmark Inn armed robbery

MARQUETTE– Around 4:30 a.m. today, June 27, Marquette Police responded to the Landmark Inn in reference of an armed robbery.

Marquette Police are still investigating and attempting to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as a male approximately 5’6” to 5’8” and thin build. The suspect was reportedly wearing a grey Hilfiger Hoody and tan and grey flannel pajama type pants. The suspect’s face was obscured by him wearing sunglasses and a partial black mask. The suspect was reported to have a firearm in his waistband. The suspect reportedly left the Landmark Inn with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Courtesy Marquette Police Department

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Marquette City Police at 228-0400.