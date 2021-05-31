Police seek information regarding home break-in in Calumet Twp.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) -On Monday, May 31, 2021, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a breaking and entering into an unoccupied summer camp/home on Lakeshore Drive.

The suspect or suspects broke into the summer camp by breaking the window on the front door and then gained entry. Numerous items were stolen: several long guns, one pistol, fishing poles, fishing tackle, compound bow with arrows, approximately 30 pounds of agate rocks, stainless steel maritime wall clock, old coins and other small items.

The break-in occurred sometime between the hours of 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 to Monday, May 31 when the owner came back to the camp and observed the front door of the place had been broken.

If anyone has any information regarding the break-in, please call 911 or the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.