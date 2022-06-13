GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Why did the alligator cross the road? Apparently to run from the cops.

A police chase in Lake County ended with that bizarre twist over the weekend after a driver fled a traffic stop.

A release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a patrol sergeant was monitoring US-10 when he tried to pull over a speeding driver. After a brief chase, the driver got his vehicle stuck between two trees on a pathway in Webber Township, just north of Baldwin.

That’s when the officers spotted the alligator.

During the stop, the alligator, nicknamed “Karen” by the officers, also tried to flee the scene. After a little hesitation and a brief scuffle, Karen was also taken into custody.

(Courtesy Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Oakland County, was taken into custody and faces several criminal charges.

With tongue firmly planted in cheek, the sheriff’s office said Karen is considered “an unwilling participant during the incident,” nor do they believe “she was ever in control of the vehicle.”