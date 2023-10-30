BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash over the weekend, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release on Monday, police say an iPhone alerted them to a severe crash just before 3 a.m. on Upper Pine Creek Road. After investigating, police said two people were in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro travelling westbound before leaving the road and hitting a tree.

Police say the driver, a 20-year-old from Niagara, WI lost control of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old passenger from Iron Mountain was hurt, but he is expected to survive.

Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.