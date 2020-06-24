Police: Utility employees are legitimate and allowed to be in the area

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Police and SEMCO Energy confirmed with WJMN they have received calls from customers in the area of people asking for information about their utilities.

Marquette Police told us they have spoken with the people involved and confirmed they are alternative gas suppliers, whose job it is to allow customers to shop around for natural gas suppliers.

According to the State of Michigan:

With gas choice, energy customers from businesses to residential homeowners are able to shop for natural gas options from a diverse group of competitive natural gas suppliers licensed by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

WJMN is working to confirm who employs the workers currently in our area.

SEMCO told us the people making their way through Marquette County neighborhoods are not affiliated with them. SEMCO provided the following information they regularly send to customers regarding AGS information.

SEMCO does not have employees going door to door and SEMCO does not frequently call or visit customers. However, SEMCO may contact you in the following cases:

To discuss payment arrangements if payment has not been received.

To schedule maintenance on the gas meter or gas service at your home or business.

If there is a service interruption in your area.

Alternative Gas Supplier(s) may call or visit you in an effort to convince you to switch your natural gas purchases from the regulated SEMCO rate to an unregulated Supplier rate. These Suppliers do not represent SEMCO.

In some cases, they request specific account number and consumption information. Be advised that in order to switch your account, a Supplier needs your SEMCO account number. Do not give the Supplier representative your SEMCO account number unless you want to switch suppliers. You do not have to provide this information in order to learn about the Supplier or to receive information about the program.

Before giving out your account number, make sure you are making an informed decision.

Visit https://gaschoice.apps.lara.state.mi.us/

Shop and compare rates from various Suppliers and SEMCO for the current month.

Make sure you understand the rate you are committing to pay. Is it just an introductory rate that only lasts a few months?

Will the price remain constant (a “fixed rate”) or change periodically (a “variable rate”)?

How have the Supplier’s prices compared to SEMCO’s prices historically? (SEMCO’s Cost of Gas is a direct pass through and does not have a profit markup.)

Visit the SEMCO website for a rate calculator that will compare the Supplier’s price with SEMCO’s.

Make sure you understand the contract. Don’t rely on verbal guarantees.

What are the cancellation penalties, if any?

If you have signed up with an Alternative Gas Supplier, you must contact them directly to discuss the rates or cancel your participation with the Supplier. For further information, you should visit the Michigan Public Service Commission Website; https://www.michigan.gov/mpsc/0,9535,7-395-93308_93325_93422_94200_94202—,00.html .