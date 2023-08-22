WELLS, Mich. (WJMN) — A Wells man was arrested for looking at child porn on the internet last week, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told Alex James Wigand, a 32-year-old from Wells, was arraigned Aug. 17, on four charges each of both aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material (punishable by up to 10 years in prison) and using a computer to commit a crime (punishable by up to 20 years in prison).

The investigation was launched after MSP became aware that Wigand was viewing offensive files online. A spokesperson for state police told us the tip could have come from an automated alert that is sent when an internet user is viewing obviously offensive material or from someone calling in to report Wigand. However, the spokesperson said the exact method will not be known unless it is revealed in court documents.

The effort was lead by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, which was assisted by the MSP Gladstone Post, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Local 3 will update this story as it develops.