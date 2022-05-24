GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The majority of people in Michigan would not agree if the U.S. Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new poll found.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they would disagree with Roe v. Wade being overturned, according to a poll released Tuesday morning by EPIC-MRA. Twenty-six percent said they would agree. Ten percent were undecided on the issue or declined to respond.

Of those polled, 57% said they identified as pro-choice and 33% identified as pro-life. The remaining 10% were undecided or declined to respond.

A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court published by Politico earlier this month indicated the court may choose to overturn the longstanding ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Nothing is set in stone yet: Such draft opinions are frequently circulated between justices before they reach their final ruling. The court’s official decision should come this summer.

Michigan has a law on the books from 1931 that makes performing most abortions illegal. However, last week, a Michigan Court of Claims judge put a halt on the enforcement of that ban in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned. That injunction was preliminary and was not the final ruling on the matter.

There is also a petition to put a question on the fall ballot that would legalize abortion in Michigan.

EPIC-MRA has been asking people where they stand on abortion for some time as part of its demographic assessments. Results dating back to 2018 show that the majority of people in the state support abortion rights.

FALL ELECTIONS

Questions about the November 2022 election showed the race for governor in a statistical dead heat, with 45% saying that if the election were held now, they would vote for incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and 46% saying they would vote for the Republican candidate, who has not yet been chosen. Nine percent were undecided or declined to answer.

The race for Michigan attorney general is also in a statistical dead heat. Forty-three percent said they would vote for incumbent Dana Nessel, a Democrat, and 41% said they would vote for Republican Matt DePerno. Sixteen percent were undecided or declined to answer.

In the race for Michigan secretary of state, incumbent Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, held a comfortable lead: 47% of those polled said they would vote for her. Thirty-eight said they would vote for Republican Kristina Karamo. Fifteen percent were undecided or declined to answer.

JOB PERFORMANCE

Fifty-two percent of respondents gave Whitmer an overall negative job rating, with 31% of those saying she was doing a poor job and 21% just fair. Forty-seven percent said she was doing an excellent or pretty good job.

Similarly, 49% said things in Michigan were going down the wrong track, while 31% said they were headed in the right direction. Twenty percent were undecided or declined to answer.

Whitmer got a better job rating than President Joe Biden. Sixty-nine percent of those polled gave Biden an overall negative rating, with 44% saying he was doing a poor job and 24% just fair. A total of 31% said he was doing an excellent or pretty good job.

With the 2020 election still looming over the upcoming vote, EPIC-MRA also said that when asked whether people thought Biden and Democrats “stole the election from (former President) Donald Trump” or whether “Biden won the election fair and square,” 67% of respondents agreed the election was legitimate and 27% agreed with the Trump camp’s unsubstantiated claims that it was not. Twelve percent were undecided or declined to answer.

POLL DEMOGRAPHICS

EPIC-MRA polled 600 people between May 11 and May 17. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Forty-two percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats, 42% as Republicans and 12% as independents; the remainder identified otherwise, were undecided or declined to answer. Thirty-six percent said they were conservative, 30% moderate, 21% liberal and the remainder were undecided or refused to answer.

Seventy-nine percent said they were white and 12% Black. One percent each said they were Hispanic or Latino, Asian, Native American, mixed race or other and 4% declined to answer.

Eighteen percent of those polled were between the age of 18 and 34; 19% were between 35 and 49; 30% were between 50 and 64; and 31% were age 65 or older. Two percent declined to give their age.