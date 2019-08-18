ONTONAGON COUNTY — Three days packed full of music are scheduled for the annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival in Ontonagon County – celebrating its 15th year.

The festival will be staged Aug. 23-25 at the winter recreation area (ski hill) at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, located just west of Silver City.

The music festival is presented by the Friends of The Porkies, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, which represents all users of the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

This activity is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. The festival made state history in 2005 by becoming the first music festival to be held in a Michigan state park.

Staffed by a handful of year-round volunteers and over 120 volunteers throughout the three-day event, the festival places the focus on a wide variety of musical styles such as bluegrass, folk, rock, blues, zydeco, country and more.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information regarding the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival, visit PorkiesFestival.org or call 1-906-231-1589.