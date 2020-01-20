Porcupine Mountains park wants artists for cabin residencies

west vista overlook, along cross country ski trail system this photo just after 24 inch snowfall porcupine mountains wilderness state park

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s largest state park is offering artists a chance to spend at least two weeks creating art in a remote cabin in the Upper Peninsula as part of its artist-in-residence program.

The long-running Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park aims to immerse writers, composers and visual and performing artists in the park’s wild natural beauty. Artists are asked to donate an original work representative of their residency to the permanent collection of the non-profit Friends of the Porkies.

The 60,000-acre state park includes 25 miles of Lake Superior shoreline, four inland lakes, several rivers and waterfalls, and 35,000 acres of old-growth forest.