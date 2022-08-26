GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A simple traffic stop on I-41 in Germantown resulted in two people getting taken into custody on multiple illegal weapons and drug charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 11:15 p.m., a Porsche Panamera was pulled over on I-41 in Germantown. The traffic stop was reportedly for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a Germantown K9 alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items:

4.7 grams of Fentanyl

8 grams of cocaine

76 Hydrocodone pills

Firearm with 3D printed frame

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody on multiple charges. The driver was only identified as a 38-year-old man from Milwaukee and the driver was identified as a 24-year-old woman also from Milwaukee.

The charges included possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of cocaine, illegal weapons charges among others.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.