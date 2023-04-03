In seeking to strengthen mental and behavioral health services in Michigan’s Copper Country, Portage Health Foundation has acquired Dial Help.

Over the coming months, PHF and Dial Help staff will work closely to optimize operations and implement key strategies to better serve residents of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties. All Dial Help staff, offices, and services, including the Crisis Line, will continue to operate as they always have. In the long run, the centralization of operational activities such as IT, human resources, accounting, and communications will allow improved services related to improving mental and behavioral health in the region. According to Portage Health Foundation Executive Director, Kevin Store, the acquisition of Dial Help will help streamline their operation allowing more attention to be given to those in crisis and less time spent on the bureaucratic clerical and bureaucratic side of mental health services.

“The acquisition of Dial health is intended to scale more effectively some of the administrative overhead that they are experiencing and burdened with and being able to centralize and scale that more effectively.” Said Store. “So, they can focus. Rebecca and her staff and the human resources if he has available focus more intently on the prevention victim services and clinical services sides of things and less emphasis on trying to you know, keep the doors open for any administrative functions, so they will become a fully integrated part of the portage Health Foundation as we look at expanding that from an operating side of things and looking at more delivery of service. To our community.”

Dial Help has been serving Michigan’s Copper Country for more than 52 years, starting as a local all-volunteer crisis line in 1971 for those struggling with addiction and eventually serving a much larger population going through a personal crisis. Dial Help also provides prevention programming for youth and a host of services to those affected by sexual assault and other forms of crime.