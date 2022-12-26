HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is asking for community feedback on a potential major project in the Copper Country.

PHF says the initial concept for the project is a large-scale multimillion-dollar wellness facility on a campus location serving residents of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

The facility would be purpose-built to provide community programming, human services outreach and recreational services.

PHF will be collecting input from the community regarding the project via an online survey running now through January 31, 2023. You can access the survey here.

“Right now, we’re looking for ideas from the community; what would they like to see included and what needs they have that we might be able to help meet. We need that input in order for this idea to move forward and to be successful,” PHF Executive Director Kevin Store said. “No idea is too big or too small at this point in the process.”

The survey includes questions regarding what kind of resources, facilities, and programming the Copper Country community would like to see. PHF says the ideas will be compiled and used to drive the next step of this process.

“This goes back to before we converted from the hospital,” Store said. “The timing is right for us to take what we’ve talked about internally and with our closest community partners and to put that out to our community at large and ask what people would like to see as we look to better serve our community.”

Given the early stage the project is in, all ideas are welcome for what to include on the campus.

“Think big! This is our dreaming-out-loud phase,” Store said. “When you spend time in another community, and you think ‘oh wouldn’t that be great if we had something like that in our community?’ Now is the time to bring that idea up.”

PHF says you can sign up for regular updates via email throughout the project by subscribing at phfgive.org/wellnesscampus.