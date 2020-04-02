Portage Lake District Library accepts applications high school program on Rabbit Island

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake District Library and the Rabbit Island Foundation have partnered for a second year in a row to offer a place-based arts and ecology program for area students.

Up to seven local high school students will be selected by library staff for full scholarships to the 2020 Rabbit Island School. The program is scheduled to occur August 18 – 25, 2020. Scholarships cover all associated travel, food, lodging and other necessary island camping supplies. Applicants must be 15-18 years old and live or attend school in Houghton or Keweenaw Counties.

Dillon Geshel, Library Director at Portage Lake District Library spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the opportunity.

Rabbit Island is a 91 acre forested island in Lake Superior three miles east of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The island is composed of a native ecosystem standing upon solid bedrock and has never before been developed or subdivided. Rabbit Island serves as a platform for science, art, preservation and recreation.

Application Requirements:

● Applicants should have an interest and enthusiasm for conservation, the environment, and/or arts and science.

● Ask a teacher, boss or mentor to write a letter of support for your participation in the Rabbit Island School.

● Write a one page essay about why you would like to participate.

● In one email, send the letter of support and your one page essay as a PDF attachment to dgeshel@pldl.org .

Applications for the 2020 Rabbit Island School must be submitted by Friday, May 29. Scholarship winners will be notified by Monday, June 8.

For more information, click here.