Portage Lake Library helping to prevent window bird deaths

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Since 2006, the Portage Lake Library has been located in Houghton right on the waterfront, which provides visitors with beautiful views while they sink into a book.

But being located on the waterfront, the Library staff noticed a significant problem that they can now prevent.

Dillon Geshel, Director, Portage Lake Library said, “So we’ve had a lot of issues in the past with birds striking our windows here on the waterfront, especially on the west side of the building, where we have some trees that sort of border the windows. So we had a former library staff member, who is also an Audubon member and she worked with our local Audubon group to get these window films donated to the library, that we applied to the windows and they help prevent bird strikes.”

The Audubon Society says hitting windows is one of the leading causes of death for birds and the Portage Lake Library staff are stepping up to help save these birds.

“At least every month, we would hear a bird strike or find a bird that hit the window outside. Sometimes we would see grease marks on the windows from where the birds’ wingspan had struck the window, so it happened pretty frequently,” said Geshel.

The Audubon group did a similar project on Michigan Tech’s campus and the use of the film showed a significant change in bird strikes.

“So the films work by reflecting ultra-violet light that the birds can see, so humans barley see the films, but birds see a bright blue glow across the windows surface. So the films are not 100% effective at preventing the strike, but having them on large windows does reduce the window strikes up to 80%,” said Geshel.

Dillon said the library staff have noticed significantly less bird strikes since they put the film up back in June.