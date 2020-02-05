Portage Lake Library keeping U.P. wildlife warm

News

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — A local library took it upon themselves to help keep U.P. wildlife warm.

The Portage Lake Library and U.P. Wildlife Rehabilitation partnered up to help those animals who are healing from previous injuries. These pouches will be a cozy home for those animals until they are healthy enough to get back on their feet.

Andra Ziemnick, Librarian, Portage Lake Library said, “The idea originally came from the Australian wildfires. They’ve been making lots of kangaroo pouches and koala pouches. Australian doesn’t need any more pouches, but our local wildlife group can use them for their baby animals.”

Andra believes this project will benefit animals not just during the winter months, but all seasons of the year.

“Well the wildlife is a big draw for our community when people come to see the wildlife and if we can help a community organization whose trying to rehabilitate those animals and put them back in the wild, I think that’s important,” said Ziemnick.

Andra and her mother hope that their efforts will influence others to contribute as well.

Every pouch will go on to help a local U.P. wildlife animal who is in need.

